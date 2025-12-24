McNeill (abdomen) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Vikings.

McNeill was limited in all three walkthrough practices due to an abdominal injury, and his status for Christmas Day will be official approximately 90 minutes prior to the 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff, when Detroit announces its list of inactive players. Roy Lopez and Tyleik Williams would be in line for more snaps at defensive tackle alongside DJ Reader if McNeill is unable to play.