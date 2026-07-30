Lions' Alim McNeill: Ready for training camp

McNeill passed his conditioning test and is participating in training camp, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

McNeill ended the 2025 season with an abdominal issue that caused him to miss the final game of the regular season. The starting defensive tackle missed several games to start the season due to a torn ACL as well. If the 26-year-old can maintain his current health throughout the 2026 season, the Lions' defensive line should be able to generate more consistent interior pressure.