McNeill (head) returned to the field Thursday night versus the Packers, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
McNeill briefly exited the game in the first half to be evaluated for a concussion, ultimately returning to the field. He'll continue to operate as the top option on the interior defensive line against Green Bay.
