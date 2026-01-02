McNeill (abdomen) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Bears.

McNeill was unable to practice at all this week due to the abdominal injury he sustained in the Christmas Day loss to the Vikings. Tyleik Williams and Roy Lopez are likely in line for an increased snapshare on the defensive line in the starting defensive tackle's absence. McNeill will end his 2025 campaign with 14 tackles (five solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one pass defensed through 10 games.