McNeill (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Justin Rogers of DetroitFootball.net reports.

McNeill was a full participant in all three practices for the Lions' Week 6 prep, showing good progress in his recovery from a torn ACL in his right knee that he suffered in December. He hasn't been cleared to return quite yet, but the Lions are targeting Week 7 against the Buccaneers on Monday, Oct. 20 as McNeill's 2025 debut, per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.