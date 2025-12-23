McNeill (abdomen) was a limited participant in Monday's walkthrough practice.

McNeill played 56 of 74 defensive snaps (76.7 percent) and logged two tackles (one solo) during the Lions' 29-24 loss to the Steelers on Sunday. He appears to have come out of that game with an injury, though his ability to practice in a limited capacity Monday indicates that the issue isn't considered serious. McNeill will have two more chances to increase his practice participation heading into the Lions' Christmas Day tilt against the Vikings on Thursday.