Lions' Alize Mack: Joins Detroit on futures deal
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Mack signed a reserve/future contract with the Lions on Thursday.
The 23-year-old was cut by the Chiefs in May and didn't see the field in 2020. Mack spent time on the Saints' and Steelers' practice squad in 2019 and is still looking to make his NFL debut.
