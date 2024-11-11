Robinson failed to garner a target in Sunday night's 26-23 victory over Houston.

Robinson played just four offensive snaps, operating as an extreme depth option at wide receiver once again in Week 10. He had seen a slight uptick in usage over the past two weeks, but with Jameson Williams returning from a two-game suspension, Robinson reverted back to the bench versus the Texans. Over five games with the Lions in 2024, the veteran wideout has caught one of three targets for two yards.