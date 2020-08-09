Oruwariye has been activated from the Lions' reserve/COVID-19 list.
The 24-year is now on track to rejoin the Lions' secondary, where he'll look to carve out a bigger role this season after logging 19 tackles and two picks in nine games with the team in 2019.
More News
-
Lions' Amani Oruwariye: Placed on reserve/COVID-19 list•
-
Lions' Amani Oruwariye: Strong finish to rookie season•
-
Lions' Amani Oruwariye: Slated to start Thursday•
-
Lions' Amani Oruwariye: Ditches injury•
-
Lions' Amani Oruwariye: Unable to play Sunday•
-
Lions' Amani Oruwariye: Officially questionable•