Oruwariye is a candidate for a contract extension in the near future, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

The 2019 fifth-round draft pick has not missed many games relative to 2020 No. 3 overall pick Jeff Okudah (Achilles). Oruwariye is also coming off a highly productive (57 tackles, 11 PBUs, six interceptions) 2021 campaign as Detroit's No. 1 cornerback despite having played behind one of the least productive defensive fronts in the league. While it could take awhile for both sides to come to an agreement after Denzel Ward reset the cornerback market this offseason, look for the Lions to lock Oruwariye up before long. Meanwhile, it appears the 26-year-old is past his broken thumb considering Oruwariye has reportedly been working out at team headquarters this spring.