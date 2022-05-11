Oruwariye is a candidate for a contract extension in the near future, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

The 2019 fifth-round draft pick hasn't missed many games relative to 2020 No. 3 overall pick Jeff Okudah (Achilles) since both defensive backs entered the NFL. Oruwariye is also coming off a highly productive 2021 campaign (57 tackles, six interceptions) as Detroit's No. 1 cornerback despite having played behind one of the least imposing defensive fronts in the league. While it could take a while for both sides to come to an agreement after Denzel Ward reset the cornerback market this offseason, look for the Lions to extend Oruwariye before long. Meanwhile, the 26-year-old looks to be past his broken thumb, considering he has reportedly been working out at team headquarters this spring.