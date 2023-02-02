Oruwariye totaled 44 tackles, three pass breakups and one fumble recovery over 14 games in 2022.
Oruwariye opened the season as a clear starter on the outside, but he became a much smaller part of the cornerback rotation after Detroit's midseason firing of its defensive backs coach. He ultimately topped 50 percent of the defensive snaps twice over the final nine games of the year while finishing it with three-year lows in practically every statistical category. Now entering the free-agent market at the end of the league year, Oruwariye may need to fight for a depth role somewhere other than Detroit in 2023.