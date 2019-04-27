The Lions selected Oruwariye in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 146th overall.

Oruwariye parlayed an impressive junior season at Penn State in 2017 into a first-team all-conference campaign as a senior in 2018. The lanky 6-foot-2 corner seemingly lacks elite speed after recording a 4.47 40 at the combine, but he nonetheless has the size and physicality to excel at the next level in the right system. In Detroit, Oruwariye has a chance to compete for a significant role within a cornerback depth chart that is hardly set in stone beneath Darius Slay.