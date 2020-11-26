Oruwariye (back) is not among the Lions' inactive players for Thursday's contest versus Houston.
The cornerback developed a back issue that led to a limited practice Wednesday, but it's evidently not serious enough to keep him out of the Thanksgiving clash. Expect Oruwariye to again play a prominent role in the Detroit secondary; so far this season, he has registered 29 tackles (25 solo), one interception and six passes defensed in 10 games.
