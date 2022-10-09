site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Lions' Amani Oruwariye: Healthy scratch Sunday
Oruwariye (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday against the Patriots.
Oruwariye struggled last Sunday against the Seahawks, which may have led to this decision. Although who will step up to start opposite of Jeff Okudah is unclear, Will Harris and Mike Hughes are both likely candidates.
