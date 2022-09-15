Oruwariye (back) was listed as a limited participant on the Lions' injury report Thursday.
Oruwariye picked up an unspecified back issue after not listed with any injuries on Detroit's practice report Wednesday. The 26-year-old appeared to be working through some lower back tightness as he was spotted stretching during Thursday's sessions, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports. If Oruwairye, who recorded four tackles and one pass defended during his start in Week 1, is ultimately unable to suit up this Sunday, then cornerbacks Mike Hughes, Will Harris and Bobby Price figure to increased usage versus the Commanders.
