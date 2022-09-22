Oruwariye (back) was a full participant during Thursday's practice.
Oruwariye was sidelined during Detroit's 36-27 victory over the Commanders with a back injury, but his ability to practice in full Thursday suggests he's moved past the issue. In the team's season opener against Philadelphia, the 6-foot-2 cornerback corralled four tackles and one pass defensed. Expect Oruwariye to reclaim his starting spot at cornerback during Sunday's NFC North clash against the Vikings.
