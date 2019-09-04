Oruwariye (ankle) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

The rookie out of Penn State left the preseason finale with an ankle injury and didn't return. It was a quick recovery, though, and Oruwariye will be good to go Sunday versus the Cardinals. He and Justin Coleman could both see an increased role in the defense if Rashaan Melvin (ankle) can't play.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week