Oruwariye recorded 53 tackles, seven pass breakups and one interception over 16 games in 2020.
After topping 75 percent of the defensive snaps in three games as a rookie, Oruwariye played a much bigger role in 2020 and saw 100 percent of the snaps in nine of 16 games. As his playing time increased, so did his production, and the physical second-year pro ultimately finished with the most tackles and pass breakups amongst Lions cornerbacks. Still under contract for cheap through 2022, there's no question Oruwariye will be back as a key cog for the Detroit defense ahead of the 2021 campaign.