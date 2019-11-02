Oruwariye (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Raiders.

Oruwariye was limited at practice all week, and is looking like a true game-time decision. Primarily a special teams contributor and depth corner, a potential absence does not figure to have an impact on the Lions' defense. Final word on the rookie's status will come closer to kickoff.

