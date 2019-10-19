Play

Oruwariye (knee) has been ruled out for the Lions' Week 7 game against Vikings.

The absence will mark Oruwariye's second straight due to a knee injury. He was again a non-participant at practice and remains week-to-week going forward. The depth corner's absence does not figure to have an impact on the Lions' defense.

