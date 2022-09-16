Oruwariye (back) is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Commanders.
Oruwariye landed on the injury report Thursday as a limited participant and didn't practice Friday, but he still has a shot to play in Week 2. If he's unable to suit up, Mike Hughes and Will Harris would be likely candidates for increased snaps versus Washington.
