Oruwariye is expected to start at cornerback Thursday against the Bears with Rashaan Melvin (ribs) ruled out.

Melvin missed Week 12's loss to the Redskins, and Oruwariye recorded a 76-percent snap share in his place. The rookie fifth-rounder turned heads, recording five solo tackles, two pass breakups and an interception.

