Lions' Amani Oruwariye: Strong finish to rookie season
Oruwariye recorded 19 tackles, three pass breakups and two interceptions over nine games in 2019.
Drafted in the fifth round out of Penn State, Oruwariye didn't see a single snap on defense until Week 11. However, when forced into an expanded role Week 12, the rookie didn't waste much time in recording his first career interception off Redskins QB Dwayne Haskins. While Rashaan Melvin's eventual return to health pushed Oruwariye back into a bit role for the last few weeks of the season, Oruwariye at least put a bow on his rookie season by picking off quarterback Aaron Rodgers on an errant deep pass in Week 17. With Melvin set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, Oruwariye seems set up to compete for a starting job in 2020, and that could be an IDP-friendly role if opposing offenses continue to throw away from stud cornerback Darius Slay. After all, Melvin finished top five among cornerbacks in tackles this year despite missing three games.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
DFS plays for divisional round
Jamey Eisenberg helps make DFS lineup choices for what projects to be a typically tasty divisional...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Divisional lineup
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
1/9 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew dissects 2019 quarterback draft strategy, trends and results...
-
2019 win percentage analysis: TE
Tyler Higbee's big late-season run vaulted him to the top of the tight end winning percentage...
-
2019 win percentage analysis: WR
Breshad Perriman? Few could have imagined the late-season surprise as the No. 1 finisher in...
-
McCarthy's impact on Cowboys offense
Dave Richard looks at Mike McCarthy's body of work with the Packers, and how that will translate...