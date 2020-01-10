Oruwariye recorded 19 tackles, three pass breakups and two interceptions over nine games in 2019.

Drafted in the fifth round out of Penn State, Oruwariye didn't see a single snap on defense until Week 11. However, when forced into an expanded role Week 12, the rookie didn't waste much time in recording his first career interception off Redskins QB Dwayne Haskins. While Rashaan Melvin's eventual return to health pushed Oruwariye back into a bit role for the last few weeks of the season, Oruwariye at least put a bow on his rookie season by picking off quarterback Aaron Rodgers on an errant deep pass in Week 17. With Melvin set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, Oruwariye seems set up to compete for a starting job in 2020, and that could be an IDP-friendly role if opposing offenses continue to throw away from stud cornerback Darius Slay. After all, Melvin finished top five among cornerbacks in tackles this year despite missing three games.