Lions' Amani Oruwariye: Suffers potential ankle injury
Oruwariye went to the locker room during Thursday's preseason game against the Browns with an apparent ankle injury, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
Oruwariye was expected to make the 53-man roster, but if his injury is significant, the Lions may need to add another corner in his place. He'll be considered day-to-day until further notice.
