Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Back at practice
Abdullah (neck) took part in Friday's practice, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.
It won't be clear until after practice how much work Abdullah was able to get in, but his participation alone is a positive sign after he sat out the previous two days. The Lions could shed more light on his Week 13 availability when they release their final injury report of the week after Friday's practice.
