Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Carries offense in low-scoring win

Abdullah rushed 20 times for 94 yards and a touchdown while catching three of four targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 14-7 win over the Vikings.

Not only did Abdullah outperform Theo Riddick on the ground, but he surprisingly did more work through the air as well with Riddick managing just eight yards on two targets. After setting season highs in both carries and rushing yards here, the more traditional running back is starting to assert himself as the main man in Detroit's backfield. While his 3.9 yards per carry leave much to be desired, Abdullah's been a workhorse with 66 rushing attempts through four weeks after missing all but two games last year with a foot injury.