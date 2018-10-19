Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Could have offensive role in Week 7

Abdullah could earn some snaps out of the Lions' backfield in Week 7 against the Dolphins with Theo Riddick (knee) ruled out, Tim Twentyman of Detroit's official site reports.

With the top three options on the depth chart at running back all staying healthy through the first five games, Abdullah has been inactive for all but one of those contests, with all of his snaps coming on special teams in the lone appearance. Now without the services of their top pass-catching back coming off a bye week, the Lions suddenly have a need for another option to complement dynamic rookie Kerryon Johnson and power back LeGarrette Blount. Though he struggled to produce as a runner while dressing in 14 games for the Lions in 2017, Abdullah has flashed some ability as a receiver. Abdullah has a pair of 25-catch seasons on his resume and could allow the Lions to keep their playbook largely intact while Riddick is sidelined. It's unlikely that Abdullah will be involved to the extent Riddick usually is, but the latter's absence nonetheless provides a window of opportunity for the 25-year-old.