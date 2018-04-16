Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Enjoying first healthy offseason

Abdullah has had a full offseason to train for the first time in his career, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports. "Definitely ready for a big year," the running back recently said. "My body feels as good as it's felt since I've been here, so I think that's the most important thing. I've had an unfortunate streak of two injuries in a row. Coming back from those have been tough in their own respect, but I'm glad I'm all the way back."

Abdullah, who entered the league as a second-round pick in 2015, needed surgery to repair a torn labrum shortly after his rookie campaign and then missed a good chunk of the 2017 offseason recovering from a Lisfranc injury. It's difficult to gauge how much blame for his professional struggles is due to this lack of offseason availability, but it seems obvious that a rehabilitation-free offseason is better than the alternative. The Lions front office hasn't completely given up on the running back, either, as general manager Bob Quinn recently indicated that Abdullah remains in the team's plans ahead going forward. However, Detroit's addition of LeGarrette Blount, coupled with the high likelihood that Quinn invests in this year's deep rookie class of runners, makes Abdullah's exact role uncertain.