Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Facing sketchy playing-time outlook

Despite making the Lions' 53-man roster, Abdullah isn't certain to be active for most game days this season, Carlos Monarrez of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Abdullah currently sits No. 4 on the depth chart behind LeGarrette Blount, Kerryon Johnson and Theo Riddick, and the Nebraska product doesn't offer anything the others can't provide from a rushing, blocking or receiving standpoint. With Jamal Agnew already around to handle punt returns, that leaves Abdullah without a clear path toward anything but a role as a return man on kickoffs. Since Agnew could also serve in that capacity, it wouldn't be surprising if Abdullah is made a healthy scratch on more than one occasion this fall.