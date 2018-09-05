Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Facing sketchy playing-time outlook
Despite making the Lions' 53-man roster, Abdullah isn't certain to be active for most game days this season, Carlos Monarrez of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Abdullah currently sits No. 4 on the depth chart behind LeGarrette Blount, Kerryon Johnson and Theo Riddick, and the Nebraska product doesn't offer anything the others can't provide from a rushing, blocking or receiving standpoint. With Jamal Agnew already around to handle punt returns, that leaves Abdullah without a clear path toward anything but a role as a return man on kickoffs. Since Agnew could also serve in that capacity, it wouldn't be surprising if Abdullah is made a healthy scratch on more than one occasion this fall.
More News
-
Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Sticks on roster•
-
Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Fails to capitalize•
-
Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Opens preseason as starting kick returner•
-
Lions' Ameer Abdullah: On thin ice in Detroit•
-
Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Enjoying first healthy offseason•
-
Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Still in team's plans•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Debating Mixon vs. Hunt for DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings go head-to-head in a player comparison of Kareem Hunt vs....
-
Nine things to know about Week 1
Heath Cummings tells you nine things you need to know for Week 1.
-
Week 1 Trade Values
Trying to move on (or move in on) Le'Veon Bell? Dave Richard's Trade Values Chart gives a baseline...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Sit Wilson
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
What you missed: No Bell for how long?
Le'Veon Bell holdout drama is again the big news, but plenty more happened Wednesday that Fantasy...
-
Advice for every game in Week 1
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 1 lineup?...