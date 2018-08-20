Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Fails to capitalize

Abdullah didn't make a good impression as the starting running back in Friday's preseason loss to the Giants, MLive.com's Kyle Meinke reports.

Meinke speculates that the Lions may have been showcasing Abdullah for a potential trade, considering there isn't much evidence of the fourth-year back being a real threat to LeGarrette Blount, Kerryon Johnson and Theo Riddick. Whatever the case, Abdullah didn't make a good argument for himself Friday, with his work including a botched handoff and a muffed kickoff. He managed just five yards from three touches on offense and 19 yards on two kick returns, taking a clear step back from his solid showing -- a 4-16-1 rushing line -- in the first week of the preseason. For what it's worth, Meinke still expects Abdullah to stick around on the 53-man roster as the No. 4 running back.

More News
Our Latest Stories