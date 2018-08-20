Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Fails to capitalize
Abdullah didn't make a good impression as the starting running back in Friday's preseason loss to the Giants, MLive.com's Kyle Meinke reports.
Meinke speculates that the Lions may have been showcasing Abdullah for a potential trade, considering there isn't much evidence of the fourth-year back being a real threat to LeGarrette Blount, Kerryon Johnson and Theo Riddick. Whatever the case, Abdullah didn't make a good argument for himself Friday, with his work including a botched handoff and a muffed kickoff. He managed just five yards from three touches on offense and 19 yards on two kick returns, taking a clear step back from his solid showing -- a 4-16-1 rushing line -- in the first week of the preseason. For what it's worth, Meinke still expects Abdullah to stick around on the 53-man roster as the No. 4 running back.
More News
-
Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Opens preseason as starting kick returner•
-
Lions' Ameer Abdullah: On thin ice in Detroit•
-
Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Enjoying first healthy offseason•
-
Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Still in team's plans•
-
Lions' Ameer Abdullah: May get another chance•
-
Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Reaches paydirt in finale•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hyde is a Fantasy steal
Following his re-introduction to the football world versus the Bills, new Browns running back...
-
Rookie RB stock watch
Chris Towers checks in on the much-hyped rookie class after the second round of preseason action...
-
2018 Fantasy Football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Ranking Browns with Gordon back
Josh Gordon is back. Are the Browns a good Fantasy offense?
-
Great news: Gordon is back
Josh Gordon announced his return to the Browns Saturday, and Fantasy players should be very...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Draft Ekeler
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...