Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Fails to practice Thursday

Abdullah (neck) didn't participate in practice Thursday.

Abdullah's back-to-back absences from practices to begin the week put his availability for Sunday's game against the Ravens in question, a surprising development given that the injury didn't result in his early departure during the Lions' Thanksgiving Day loss to the Vikings. He'll have another practice Friday to get back on the field and improve his outlook heading into the weekend, but even if he proves healthy by that point, Abdullah could struggle to produce against a Ravens defense that has allowed no more than 3.4 yards per carry in any of its last four contests.