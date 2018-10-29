Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Fumbles on kickoff return
Abdullah didn't receive a carry but logged six yards on his lone reception and 77 yards with a fumble on three kickoff returns during Sunday's 28-14 loss to the Seahawks.
Suiting up for the third consecutive game, Abdullah again had minimal offensive responsibilities despite Theo Riddick's (knee) continued absence. However, the fourth-year Nebraska product is showing well in his new role as the team's primary kickoff return man, averaging a solid 26.8 yards per return on his four attempts this year -- only five players with at least eight attempts in 2018 have done better. While Abdullah also lost a fumble on his first return attempt, the fact coach Matt Patricia kept him in there for multiple other chances suggests Abdullah isn't in much danger of losing the job -- that is unless a potentially-healthy Riddick steals Abdullah's spot on the gameday roster in Week 9 and leaves Brandon Powell as the top candidate to take over those responsibilities.
