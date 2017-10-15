Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Held to 54 yards
Abdullah rushed for 54 yards on 14 carries in Sunday's 52-38 loss to the Saints.
Detroit's ability to run the ball obviously took a hit early as they trailed by three touchdowns at halftime. The fact that Abdullah still ran the ball at least 14 times for the fifth time in six games should be encouraging for Abdullah fans as he reached that total just twice in his first 18 career games as Detroit has been pass-happy in recent seasons. The next test will be to be more productive with those touches as he has topped four yards per carry just twice in six games this season and has scored one touchdown.
More News
-
Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Only 34 total yards in loss•
-
Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Removed from injury report•
-
Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Upgraded to full participant•
-
Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Limited showing Wednesday•
-
Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Suffers minor ankle injury•
-
Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Carries offense in low-scoring win•
-
Rodgers goes down with shoulder injury
Aaron Rodgers' injury could cost him at least six weeks of playing time -- and maybe more....
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
Ty Montgomery's absence looks like it should be limited to just one game, and there's plenty...
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...
-
Fantasy football Week 6: Sit Big Ben
Advanced computer model says bench Ben Roethlisberger and start Elijah McGuire.
-
Jamey's Week 6 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg runs down several sleeper options for Week 6, including Theo Riddick, Shane...