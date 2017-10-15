Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Held to 54 yards

Abdullah rushed for 54 yards on 14 carries in Sunday's 52-38 loss to the Saints.

Detroit's ability to run the ball obviously took a hit early as they trailed by three touchdowns at halftime. The fact that Abdullah still ran the ball at least 14 times for the fifth time in six games should be encouraging for Abdullah fans as he reached that total just twice in his first 18 career games as Detroit has been pass-happy in recent seasons. The next test will be to be more productive with those touches as he has topped four yards per carry just twice in six games this season and has scored one touchdown.