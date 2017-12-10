Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Inactive again Sunday
Abdullah (neck) is inactive for Sunday's game at Tampa Bay.
Sidelined for a second straight week, Abdullah will yield the backfield to Theo Riddick and Tion Green, the latter of whom turned 11 carries into 51 yards and one touchdown last Sunday in Baltimore.
