Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Inactive in Week 1

Abdullah (coach's decision) is inactive for Monday's game against the Jets, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

The Lions will thus rely upon a trio of LeGarrette Blount, Kerryon Johnson, and Theo Riddick to shoulder the workload out of the backfield. With Brandon Powell also a healthy scratch, look for Jamal Agnew to handle returns on both punts and kickoffs.

