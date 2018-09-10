Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Inactive in Week 1
Abdullah (coach's decision) is inactive for Monday's game against the Jets, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
The Lions will thus rely upon a trio of LeGarrette Blount, Kerryon Johnson, and Theo Riddick to shoulder the workload out of the backfield. With Brandon Powell also a healthy scratch, look for Jamal Agnew to handle returns on both punts and kickoffs.
More News
-
Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Facing sketchy playing-time outlook•
-
Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Sticks on roster•
-
Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Fails to capitalize•
-
Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Opens preseason as starting kick returner•
-
Lions' Ameer Abdullah: On thin ice in Detroit•
-
Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Enjoying first healthy offseason•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: The best of Week 1
We’ve got advice for James Conner and Le’Veon Bell owners plus recaps of every game.
-
Believe in Mahomes, Conner?
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 1 and tells you what you should believe.
-
Early Waivers: Managing Week 1 injuries
We saw a couple of big-name tight ends go down with what could be significant injuries in Week...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Start Burton
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
Week 1 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players who will be underowned in Week 1 DFS contests.
-
Week 1 Injury Report
It's a refreshingly light injury report for Week 1, but there's still plenty Fantasy players...