Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Likely to play Sunday

Abdullah (neck), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Abdullah's neck injury prevented him from playing in the Week 13 loss to the Ravens, but it appears the three limited practices he put in this week will be enough for him to gain clearance to dress Sunday. While Abdullah has regularly served as the Lions' lead back this season, he's averaging a meager 3.4 yards per carry. Abdullah's lack of productivity coupled with the injury will likely result in head coach Jim Caldwell liberally rotating Theo Riddick, Dwayne Washington and perhaps even Tion Green into the backfield mix, capping the fantasy upside of all players.