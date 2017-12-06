Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Limited at practice again

Abdullah (neck) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.

Abdullah missed practice last Wednesday and Thursday before returning as a limited participant Friday, but he ultimately was ruled out for Sunday's 44-20 loss in Baltimore, leaving Theo Riddick, Tion Green and Zach Zenner to split snaps in the backfield. It'll be hard to have confidence in Abdullah's availability for Sunday's game in Tampa Bay unless he makes it back to full participation by the end of the week.