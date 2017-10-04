Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Limited showing Wednesday

Abdullah (ankle) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Abdullah didn't make an appearance after the 13:29 mark of the fourth quarter during Sunday's win over Minnesota. Afterward, he revealed that he rolled his ankle and it appears the injury has lingered into his Week 5 preparation. On the heels of a week in which he amassed a season-high 94 rushing yards and his first touchdown of 2017, Abdullah's status will be watched closely as the weekend draws closer. In the end, the Lions may mix in Theo Riddick and Zach Zenner a bit more during upcoming game days in order to alleviate the pressure on Abdullah.