Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Listed as full participant Tuesday
Abdullah (neck) was listed as a full practice participant on the Lions' injury report Tuesday.
With his neck injury behind him, Abdullah can focus on getting back in the good graces of head coach Jim Caldwell, who has included the running back among the inactives the past two games. Prior to the absence, Abdullah was averaging a career-worst 3.4 YPC, so the Lions rolled with Theo Riddick and Tion Green at running back. It remains to be seen if Abdullah will do enough this week to regain his perch at the top of the depth chart.
