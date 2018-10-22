Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Logs first offensive snaps of season

Abdullah rushed once for one yard and caught his only target for 12 receiving yards during Sunday's 32-21 victory over Miami.

Abdullah saw his first offensive snaps of the season Sunday with Theo Riddick (knee) unavailable to play, but the Lions didn't use him as a direct replacement for Riddick on obvious passing downs. Instead, rookie Kerryon Johnson predictably saw a slightly expanded workload while LeGarrette Blount remained in the same complementary, early-down role the veteran bruiser has been in all year. Even if Riddick remains sidelined in Week 8, don't expect Abdullah to see a significant uptick in usage anytime soon.