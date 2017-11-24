Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Logs nine touches in loss
Abdullah rushed six times for 14 yards and caught three of five targets during Thursday's 30-23 loss to the Vikings.
Abdullah hadn't seen less than 10 carries in any game this season, let alone less than 10 total touches. His diminished workload could be chalked up to the difficult matchup with a Vikings defense that's allowed just 3.4 yards per carry, along with the fact the Lions fell behind early and may not have had the opportunity to run as often as they would've liked. However, it also wouldn't be much of a surprise if the Detroit coaching staff has realized that Abdullah's been completely ineffective of late -- he's topped 2.5 YPC just once in his past five games. No matter the case, the slumping Nebraska product will be tough to insert into starting lineups when the Lions travel to Baltimore in Week 13.
