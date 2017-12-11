Lions' Ameer Abdullah: May be healthy

Abdullah (neck) may have been healthy enough to play in Sunday's 24-21 win over the Buccaneers, MLive.com's Kyle Meinke reports.

A limited practice participant throughout the week, Abdullah seemingly was on track to return but instead found his name on the inactive list for a second straight week. While there's been some talk that he essentially was a healthy scratch, Lions head coach Jim Caldwell suggested after the game that Abdullah's neck injury played a part in his absence. Caldwell also hinted that Abdullah will be back in the game plan in the coming weeks, though the extent of his role wasn't specified. The Lions mostly relied on Theo Riddick (16 touches) in Sunday's win, but Tion Green (five) and Zach Zenner (two) also chipped in. Abdullah is averaging just 3.4 yards per carry and 5.1 yards per target this season.