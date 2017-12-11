Lions' Ameer Abdullah: May be healthy
Abdullah (neck) may have been healthy enough to play in Sunday's 24-21 win over the Buccaneers, MLive.com's Kyle Meinke reports.
A limited practice participant throughout the week, Abdullah seemingly was on track to return but instead found his name on the inactive list for a second straight week. While there's been some talk that he essentially was a healthy scratch, Lions head coach Jim Caldwell suggested after the game that Abdullah's neck injury played a part in his absence. Caldwell also hinted that Abdullah will be back in the game plan in the coming weeks, though the extent of his role wasn't specified. The Lions mostly relied on Theo Riddick (16 touches) in Sunday's win, but Tion Green (five) and Zach Zenner (two) also chipped in. Abdullah is averaging just 3.4 yards per carry and 5.1 yards per target this season.
More News
-
Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Inactive again Sunday•
-
Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Questionable, but not expected to play•
-
Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Likely to play Sunday•
-
Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Week 14 status up in air•
-
Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Turns in limited practice•
-
Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Limited at practice again•
-
Early Week 15 Waiver Wire
It's late in the season, but it's not too late to find a difference maker. Dave Richard previews...
-
Instant reaction: Wentz goes down
The Eagles fear the worst with Carson Wentz. How should Fantasy players replace him? Dave Richard...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 14 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Jameis Winston and Giovani Bernard can help you fit in several stars this...