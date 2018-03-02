Lions' Ameer Abdullah: May get another chance

Abdullah will need to prove himself to the Lions' new coaching staff, ESPN.com's Michael Rothstein reports.

Lions general manager Bob Quinn seemed to acknowledge that Abdullah isn't a special talent, but Quinn nonetheless is hopeful the 2015 second-round pick can be a productive part of the team's 2018 backfield. Abdullah managed just 552 yards on 165 carries (3.3 average) and 162 yards on 25 catches (6.5 average) last season, but he at least managed to play 14 games after logging just two appearances the previous year. With Theo Riddick locked in on passing downs, Abdullah could find his roster spot in jeopardy if the Lions bring in an early draft pick or pricey free agent to compete for early-down work. The team did retain offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter, who has done excellent work with Matthew Stafford despite failing to establish a respectable running game.