Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Minimal usage in return
Abdullah rushed once for eight yards during Saturday's 20-10 victory over the Bears. He also turned three of four targets into 18 yards.
Abdullah logged eight offensive snaps compared to 33 for Theo Riddick (wrist) and 23 for Tion Green. The latter two saw eight and 10 carries, respectively. This all comes after days of speculation that Abdullah was a healthy scratch last week against Tampa Bay. While it's possible the Lions are easing him back from his neck injury, which are treated cautiously in today's age, there seems to be a real case for the Lions having found a rushing attack they can rely on. On 150 carries across 11 games this season, Abdullah has averaged 3.4 yards, including a 2.8 YPC clip across his last six outings. Meanwhile, Green averaged 4.1 YPC in the two recent games he received at least a 10-carry workload while Riddick -- normally a receiving specialist -- stumbled out of the gates but has averaged 4.2 yards per tote since Week 10, matching Abdullah's season-total rushing touchdown mark in the process (three).
