Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Mixed results Monday

Abdullah rushed 21 times for 48 yards and a touchdown, but also lost one of his two fumbles during Monday's 30-17 win over the Packers. He also caught his lone target for nine yards.

Abdullah was heavily involved, setting a new season high in carries, but his evening produced mixed results. A four-yard touchdown run during the second quarter marked Abdullah's first trip to pay dirt since Week 4, but besides that, Abdullah didn't fare too well. His rushing average of 2.3 yards per carry was his second worst of this season, and Abdullah was pulled during the fourth quarter after fumbling twice earlier the second half. The third-year back will need to prove he can take care of the ball in order to earn a similar workload this Sunday against the Browns.