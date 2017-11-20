Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Nabs touchdown pass

Abdullah rushed for 22 yards on 11 carries and snagged two passes for 13 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-24 win over Chicago.

Abdullah slipped out into the flat for a two-yard touchdown catch right before halftime to give Detroit the lead. Sunday was Abdullah's third straight game with a touchdown after just one score in his first seven contests. He's been effective in the red zone during Detroit's three-game winning streak, but hasn't been much of a yard producer. His lone 100-yard game this season, ironically enough, was against the typically dominant Minnesota defense. He'll get a chance to go two for two next week against the Vikings.