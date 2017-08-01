Lions' Ameer Abdullah: No restrictions entering training camp

Abdullah isn't under any restrictions entering training camp, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Abdullah, who's bouncing back from a broken foot he sustained in Week 2 of last season, isn't even wearing a red no-contact jersey that most teams would give a player at risk of aggravating a prior injury. The third-year back has reportedly displayed impressive quickness in his cuts, so it truly looks like he's back to full health. Twentyman reports Abdullah is expected to receiver somewhere around 200 carries this upcoming season as the Lions' lead back, which sounds about right for someone who will share the backfield with pass-catching specialist Theo Riddick -- not to mention Zach Zenner and Dwayne Washington on occasion, considering Detroit's historical tendency to deploy a plus-size runner in short-yardage situations.