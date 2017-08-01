Lions' Ameer Abdullah: No restrictions entering training camp
Abdullah isn't under any restrictions entering training camp, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Abdullah, who's bouncing back from a broken foot he sustained in Week 2 of last season, isn't even wearing a red no-contact jersey that most teams would give a player at risk of aggravating a prior injury. The third-year back has reportedly displayed impressive quickness in his cuts, so it truly looks like he's back to full health. Twentyman reports Abdullah is expected to receiver somewhere around 200 carries this upcoming season as the Lions' lead back, which sounds about right for someone who will share the backfield with pass-catching specialist Theo Riddick -- not to mention Zach Zenner and Dwayne Washington on occasion, considering Detroit's historical tendency to deploy a plus-size runner in short-yardage situations.
More News
-
Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Extent of injury revealed•
-
Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Lined up for starting job•
-
Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Not concerned with possibility of added competition•
-
Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Could face more competition this year•
-
Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Fully cleared to return•
-
Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Remains on track to return for OTAs•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Quarterback Tiers 2.0
With the preseason about to start, another round of tiers at the deepest position in Fantasy...
-
14-team standard mock draft
Are you ready to draft? You can see if we are. Check out the results from our 14-team standard...
-
Podcast: Rating Luck, McCaffrey?
Reacting to the latest news including concerning Andrew Luck quotes and glowing Christian McCaffrey...
-
Running through Seahawks options
There's a competition in Seattle for the starting running back job, a job that the Seahawks...
-
Brown, Palmer key for Cards
Carson Palmer and John Brown had down years in 2016, but both look ready to bounce back in...
-
Gurley and who else for the Rams?
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....