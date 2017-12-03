Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Not expected to suit up Sunday
Abdullah (neck), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens, isn't expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Abdullah only managed one limited practice this week due to the neck injury, which he may have picked up in the Lions' Thanksgiving Day loss to the Vikings. While official word on Abdullah's status Sunday won't come until 90 minutes prior to the 1:00 p.m. EST kickoff, fantasy owners planning on starting him should begin exploring other alternatives. According to Rapoport, the Lions plan to treat Theo Riddick as their starting running back in Week 13, though he could cede snaps to Dwayne Washington and Zach Zenner in short-yardage scenarios.
