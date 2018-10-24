Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Nursing ankle injury

Abdullah was limited in Wednesday's practice due to an ankle injury, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Abdullah played his first offensive snaps of the season during Detroit's win over the Lions in Week 8, logging one rush for one yard and one reception for 12 yards. If Theo Riddick (knee) is unable to return to practice this week, Abdullah could once again see limited offensive usage behind rookie Kerryon Johnson and veteran LeGarrette Bount against the Seahawks on Sunday. Even if he does play, Abdullah is unlikely to see a significant offensive role.

